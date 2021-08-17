Russia Says Taliban Made Kabul Safe; Hamid Karzai Airport Reopened

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has said that the Taliban have made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 17 August.

Meanwhile, Kabul's airport reopened early on Tuesday after being closed for hours by US forces following a breakdown in security on the tarmac.

On Monday night, United States President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the Afghanistan crisis, and said that he 'stands squarely by his decision' to pull US troops from the war-torn country.

Earlier, US soldiers killed two armed men at the Kabul airport, news agency AFP reported citing the Pentagon, a day after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.