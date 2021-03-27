Suez Canal Blockage: What it Takes To Dislodge a Megaship  

One of the world’s largest container ships, named ‘Ever Given’, has been wedged across the Suez Canal since it was blown off course by high winds in the early hours of 23 March, blocking one of the busiest maritime trade corridors in the world.

The incident has created a logjam of hundreds of vessels, the operators of which are now weighing whether to wait for the stranded container ship to be cleared, or rechart course around the Cape of Good Hope , at the southernmost point of Africa.

That decision hinges on how long it’ll take to refloat the Ever Given, tugging it away from the banks of the canal and put it back in action. Several maritime salvage firms, with experience rescuing stricken vessels, are already in attendance at the scene. But it’s unclear how much time they’ll need to dislodge the ship.