Suez Canal Blockage: What it Takes To Dislodge a Megaship
Ever Given has been wedged across the Suez Canal since it was blown off course by high winds on 23 March.
One of the world’s largest container ships, named ‘Ever Given’, has been wedged across the Suez Canal since it was blown off course by high winds in the early hours of 23 March, blocking one of the in the world.
The incident has created a of hundreds of vessels, the operators of which are now weighing whether to wait for the stranded container ship to be cleared, or , at the southernmost point of Africa.
That decision hinges on how long it’ll take to refloat the Ever Given, tugging it away from the banks of the canal and put it back in action. Several maritime salvage firms, with experience rescuing stricken vessels, are already in attendance at the scene. But it’s unclear how much time they’ll need to dislodge the ship.
The methods they’ll use to do so, however, will be roughly the same as done in the past. A grounded ship of any size requires additional buoyancy to help salvage crews ease it from where it’s stuck. And in the case of the Ever Given, horizontal force – applied by tug boats – will be required to heave the ship from both banks of the Suez Canal.
How it Happened
The is 400 metres in length and has the capacity to carry over 20,000 20-foot containers. It was these containers, stacked high on the deck, that are suspected to have caught the winds, like a sailboat’s sail, that ultimately blew the ship off course.
It appears that the Ever Given lost control while heading north along the Suez Canal, diverting its course in such a way that one end struck one of the canal’s banks. The momentum of the massive vessel will then have pulled it round until the other end struck the other bank – slowly, perhaps, but with a huge amount of force.
The precise way, in which the Ever Given struck ground, will be important for salvage teams to understand because refloating a grounded ship is usually easiest to extract the way it went in – as with a splinter.
Salvaging Ships
In 2016, a ship of size similar to that of the Ever Given, called the , took six days to refloat after getting grounded on the bank of the Elbe River in Germany. The same salvage techniques used then will be used this time around, albeit in a more restrictive environment of a narrow canal.
There are two basic approaches to extracting a grounded ship. First, salvage crews will work to increase the vessel’s vertical buoyancy, which means the whole boat floats higher in the water.
Second, tug boats will apply sufficient horizontal force to overcome the generated by whatever material the boat is resting upon. The larger and heavier the vessel, the more force is required by the tug boats to refloat the ship.
Fleets of Tugs
Swiftest to mobilise are a fleet of tugs, eight of which are already in position at the site of the stranded ship. But reports from the scene suggest that tugs have already made an unsuccessful attempt to release the ship.
That means the first priority of salvage teams will instead be to in the water – by dredging near the sections of the bank upon which the ship is stranded, and by increasing the ship’s buoyancy.
In previous salvage operations, have been attached to the underwater section of the hull to encourage it to float. But in the case of the Ever Given, this will need to be done alongside the unloading of the ship’s cargo, the discharge of all on-board ballast water, and the draining of the ship’s fuel. All these will have to be done to make the vessel lighter and more buoyant before the tugs attempt another horizontal pull.
The removal of cargo will be particularly challenging in this case. Seeing as land access will be difficult due to the Suez Canal’s sandy surroundings, a floating crane may be required, which will take time to transport to the ship. Moreover, it will only be able to remove one container at a time.
It may be quicker to pump the fuel off the vessel instead of removing containers. This would require a small refuelling vessel to pull alongside to take in the fuel. Those overseeing the salvage will have access to of the vessel to tell exactly which load-lightening strategy will be the most effective.
High Tide
Despite all these measures, increasing buoyancy during salvage usually relies on a rising tide, which provides an extra boost in sea level for the ship to potentially refloat. Unfortunately, the within the Suez Canal is limited compared to coastal waters, which will hamper refloating attempts – though a promising “spring tide”, which is higher than the usual high tide, is due over the weekend.
It’s difficult to predict the rapidity with which the various components of the salvage puzzle can be brought to bear in the Suez Canal. This is not a standard salvage operation: the time pressure, with ships queuing at either end of the strait, will be weighing on everyone’s minds.
