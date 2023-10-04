ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
'Statue of Equality', 19-foot Ambedkar Statue To be Unveiled in the US

It has been made by renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, who built the statue of Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad.

The Quint
The “largest” statue of BR Ambedkar outside India is all set to be unveiled in Maryland on 14 October, the organisers have said.

The 19-foot statue, named “Statue of Equality”, has been made by renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, who also built the statue of Sardar Patel installed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The statue of Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, is part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) being built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city of Maryland, according to PTI.

“This is the largest statue of Babasaheb outside India and has been installed as a part of the Ambedkar Memorial being constructed at this center,” said the AIC.

“Large number of representatives of Ambedkarite movement and his followers are expected to attend the event from across the USA and other parts of the world,” it said.

According to the AIC, this memorial will serve to spread Babasaheb’s messages and teachings and showcase a symbol of equality and human rights.

Representatives from various countries are expected to attend the status unveiling ceremony on 14 October.

