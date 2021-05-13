‘Son Awaits Her Call’: Husband of Indian Nurse Killed in Israel

The death of Soumya Santhosh, the 31-year-old caregiver in Ashkelon in Israel has left her family members in Keerithode panchayat in Idukki district in Kerala, shattered.

Soumya’s mother Savithri was weeping, unable to finish her words. Her brother, Sajesh told TNM that they were devastated and in talks with the government over bringing Soumya’s body back. “We were told by the authorities that they would bring the body here if there is any chance left for that,” Sajesh told TNM.