9 Dead, 20 Wounded in School Shooting in Russia's Izhevsk, Gunman Kills Himself

The school is located in the centre of Izhevsk, a small city in central Russia with a population of about 6,50,000.

At least nine people, including five children, were killed and around 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a school in Russia's Izhevsk on Monday, 26 September, AFP reported, quoting the interior ministry.

The gunman, who was reportedly armed with two pistols, has killed himself. "The body of the man who opened fire has now been found by police. According to reports, he committed suicide," the interior ministry confirmed on Telegram.

The school has almost 1,000 pupils and 80 teachers, according to BBC. It is located in the centre of Izhevsk, a small city in central Russia with a population of about 6,50,000.

(With inputs from AFP and the BBC.)

Topics:  Russia   School Shooting   Izhevsk 

Edited By :Tejas Harad
