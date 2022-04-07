Ukraine War: US Says Withdrawal of Russian Troops From Around Kyiv Is Complete
The US has assessed that Russia has completed its withdrawal from around Ukraine capital Kyiv and is reequipping its troops for an expected redeployment into Ukraine, a senior US defence official has said.
Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly will hold a vote on Thursday, 7 April, to decide whether Russia will stay in the Human Rights Council, an official said, as per a report by AFP.
Penalties were imposed on Putin’s two adult daughters as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s wife and daughter on Wednesday, after a US official informed that Putin’s daughters are hiding his wealth.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says authorities would try to evacuate civilians trapped in Mariupol through 11 humanitarian corridors
The Red Cross reports it led more than 1,000 people to Zaporizhzhia in a convoy from the besieged Ukrainian city
The mayor of Mariupol claims more than 5,000 civilians have been killed to date
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the reason behind Russia blocking humanitarian access was that it wants to hide evidence of "thousands" of people killed there
Teacher Faces Prison After Telling Students About Mariupol Bombing
Irina Gen, a 55-year-old English and German language teacher, in the Russian town of Penza, is facing a fine of three to five million roubles, or five to ten years in prison, after telling her students about Russian forces bombing Mariupol, The Guardian reported.
News organisation Radio Liberty reported that Gen was interviewed by an agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) after her students posted her lesson online.
She has been charged with spreading “fake news” about the Russian army.
US Imposes Sanctions on Putin’s Children
The United States on Wednesday, announced another round of harsh economic measures against Russia, including sanctions on the children of President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife and daughter.
"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin’s war on Ukraine. This action cuts them off from the US financial system and freezes any assets they hold in the United States," the White House said in a press release.
