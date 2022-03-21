Ukraine Live: Joe Biden to Visit Poland, Ammonia Leak at Chemicals Plant in Sumy
The White House announced on Monday, 21 March, that United States President Joe Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland on 25 March, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, to discuss how the US, alongside its allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Sumy governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy also informed on Monday that there is an ammonia leak at a chemicals plant in the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy.
Meanwhile, despite having faced heavy bombardment in recent days, Ukraine on Monday, rejected Russia's call to surrender the port city of Mariupol, where thousands of residents are trapped with scarce resources, including food, water and power – as Ukraine continues to defend its territory.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview to CNN, has also warned that only direct negotiations with Russia would end the war in his country, and if not, it would mean a third world war.
“I’m ready for negotiations. I was ready for the last two years. And without negotiations we cannot end this war,” he stated, adding that "we have to use any format, any chance, in order to have the possibility of negotiating the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war."
At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on Sunday, according to UN
Ten million people have fled their homes in Ukraine amidst the Russian onslaught, the United Nations' refugee angency said on Sunday
Amidst Russian's onslaught in Mariupol, Azovstal, one of Europe's biggest iron and steel works plant, was badly damaged, officials said Sunday
Mortal Remains of Naveen Arrive in Bengaluru
Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, the MBBS student who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine️ on 1 March, arrived in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday.
Calling Naveen's demise unfortunate, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his last respects to the MBBS student and thanked the Central government for their efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar.
