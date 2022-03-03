Ukraine Crisis: Russia Seizes Port City Kherson, 4 Explosions Rock Kyiv
As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine for the eighth day, Ukrainian officials on Thursday, 3 March, confirmed that Russia has captured the southern city of Kherson.
Four loud explosions were heard in the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday morning, with an air raid alert urging citizens to take shelter. This comes a day after the city of Kharkiv suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday, in which at least 21 people were killed.
As per a Russian official, the two countries are likely to engage in the second round ceasefire talks at the Poland-Belarus border on Thursday.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that almost 6,000 Russians were killed over the past six days of the war
President of the United States Joe Biden announced that the US will closing its airspace to Russian planes
A column of Russian logistic and combat vehicles, estimated to be 64 km long, continues to make its way to the capital city of Kyiv
The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution demanding Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory; India abstained from voting against Russia
Over 7,000 Russian Troops Killed Since Start of Invasion: Ukrainian Official
Over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovich, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, said on Wednesday. Arestovich added that hundreds have also been taken prisoner, including senior officers.
'Have Not Received Any Reports of Any Hostage Situation': MEA
"Our Embassy in Ukraine is in continuous touch with Indian nationals in Ukraine. We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday. We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student," the Ministry of External Affairs said.
ICC Prosecutor Opens Ukraine Investigation
The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor on Wednesday said he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine.
"Last Friday, I expressed my increasing concern, echoing those of world leaders and citizens of the world alike, over the events unfolding in Ukraine. Today, I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible," said ICC Prosecutor, Karim AA Khan QC.
One Million Refugees Have Fled Ukraine in the Week Since Russia's Invasion: UNHCR
One million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia's invasion, UN refugee agency said.
"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted.
