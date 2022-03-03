Ukraine Crisis: Russia Seizes Port City Kherson, 4 Explosions Rock Kyiv

As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine for the eighth day, Ukrainian officials on Thursday, 3 March, confirmed that Russia has captured the southern city of Kherson.

Four loud explosions were heard in the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday morning, with an air raid alert urging citizens to take shelter. This comes a day after the city of Kharkiv suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday, in which at least 21 people were killed.

As per a Russian official, the two countries are likely to engage in the second round ceasefire talks at the Poland-Belarus border on Thursday.