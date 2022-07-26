Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss: UK PM Candidates Confront Each Other in TV Debate
Former Chancellor Sunak and Foreign Secretary Truss clashed over economic policies and tax plans in the BBC debate.
,Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the final two prime ministerial candidates of the United Kingdom, went head-to-head in their first television debate on Tuesday, 26 July.
The head-to-head debate concluded with no clear winner. However, as per a poll by Opinium Research, Sunak outperformed Truss with a little margin of one percent, reported news agency PTI. Sunak was at 39 percent, while Truss at 38 percent, the poll survey added.
A total of 1,032 British regular voters participated in the survey.
Forty-seven percent of the Conservative Party voters who participated in the survey thought that Truss performed better in the debate, while 38 percent supported Sunak. On the other hand, 41 percent Labour party voters thought that former chancellor did better, while 30 percent preferred Truss.
Additionally, a Treasury minister said, according to the Guardian, that Sunak took an "extremely aggressive" approach throughout the debate. Allies of Truss even accused him of "mansplaining."
Clash Over Economic Policies
While confronting Truss over her promised tax cuts, Sunak said that the move will 'tip millions of people into misery' and cost the Tories the next general election. "I don't think that's right, I don't think that's responsible, and I certainly don't think it's Conservative," Sunak said.
On the other hand, Sunak has said that he would cut only slash taxes once inflation was under control.
Truss attacked Suank's plan saying that the UK was heading for a recession. "This Chancellor has raised taxes to the highest rate in 70 years, and we're now predicted a recession. The truth is in the figures," she said.
Both PM candidates have been campaigning around the country for the post. The winner will be elected by an estimated 1,80,000 Tory members who will cast their votes from next month. The ballot will close on the evening of 2 September and the winner will be announced on 5 September.
(With inputs from PTI and BBC).
