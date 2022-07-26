Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss: UK PM Candidates Confront Each Other in TV Debate

While confronting Truss over her promised tax cuts, Sunak said that the move will 'tip millions of people into misery' and cost the Tories the next general election. "I don't think that's right, I don't think that's responsible, and I certainly don't think it's Conservative," Sunak said.

On the other hand, Sunak has said that he would cut only slash taxes once inflation was under control.

Truss attacked Suank's plan saying that the UK was heading for a recession. "This Chancellor has raised taxes to the highest rate in 70 years, and we're now predicted a recession. The truth is in the figures," she said.