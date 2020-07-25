How Chinese Companies Wield Political Influence in Hong Kong  

To Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters, the passing of a new US law that removes Hong Kong’s special economic status fits into their scorched earth, or laam caau , strategy . At its core is the protesters’ belief that the Chinese government has rigged the “one country, two systems” model in Hong Kong and that the current economic and political system must be reconfigured.

Protesters are pleased that Hong Kong will no longer be treated differently to other Chinese cities under the new US Hong Kong Autonomy Act, and that the US can now impose economic sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials for human rights violations.

The banks doing business with these officials can also be penalised.