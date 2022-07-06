Queen Elizabeth Slows Down on Royal Duties Citing Health Concerns

This rollback of duties is not an unforeseen change, as the monarch has been opting out of royal events over the last few months due to growing health concerns, reported the Sunday Telegraph.

Most notably, in February, she tested positive for COVID-19.

In June, she was missing from the first day of the Royal Ascot as a result of mobility issues and she missed a church service during her Platinum Jubilee Celebration due to “discomfort”.