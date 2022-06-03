Queen Elizabeth II Not To Attend Jubilee Service at St Paul's Cathedral

Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, 3 June, due to some discomfort that she experienced while watching the parade at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, 2 June, the BBC reported.

According to a statement by the Palace, the decision was made with "great reluctance" after taking into account the "journey and activity required."

She did, however, take part in a beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday evening.