Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel
A minute’s national silence was observed to remember the Duke of Edinburgh ahead of the funeral service.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service took place on Saturday, 17 April, at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. The hearse was followed by the Royal Family who joined the funeral procession on foot, with cousin Peter Philips in between Princes Harry and William.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.
The arrangements for the funeral were made keeping in mind COVID-protocols, and members of the public were asked to not attend or participate in any of the funeral events.
- The members of the Royal family have gathered in Windsor, England, for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on 9 April
- Prince Philip’s funeral was a ceremonial royal funeral and not a state funeral
- The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was draped in his 12ft personal standard and decorated with a wreath of flowers chosen by the Queen
- The service was preceded by a Royal Procession from Windsor Castle and a nationwide minute of silence
- A specially-modified Land Rover, which Prince Philip helped to design over 16 years, acted as the hearse for his coffin
Royal Family Leave St George's Chapel
The Queen, along with the rest of the Royal Family, have left the chapel, escorted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Duke's Coffin Lowered Into Royal Vault of St George's Chapel
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was draped in his 12ft personal standard and decorated with a wreath of flowers chosen by the Queen, as well as his Admiral of the Fleet Naval Cap and sword.
Queen Sits Alone at Funeral Service
The Queen is sitting alone as she mourns at funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip's Funeral Service Begins at St George's Chapel
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service has begun at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. In a service intended to honour his naval career, the choir sang the hymn associated with seafaring, "Eternal Father, strong to save".
The ceremony is being conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
The Blessing was pronounced by the dean of Windsor. He said, “We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.
Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.”
