Queen Elizabeth Tests COVID Positive, Experiencing 'Mild Symptoms': Palace
The 95-year-old monarch is reportedly experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms.”
Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19, the Buckingham Palace has announced. The 95-year-old monarch is reportedly experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms.”
"The Queen will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement.
She had been in contact with her eldest son – the Prince of Wales – who tested positive earlier this month.
