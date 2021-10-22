British Queen Spends Night at Hospital for ‘Preliminary Investigations': Palace

She is the world's longest-reigning monarch, presiding over the nation for almost seven decades.

Earlier this week, the Queen turned down a magazine's attempt to award her the title "Oldie of the Year," saying she "felt too young at heart."

"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient," read a letter from her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, to the magazine.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland and has “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” said Buckingham Palace.

She is still expected to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, later this month.