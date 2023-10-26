Qatar Court Sentences 8 Ex-Indian Navy Men To Death, MEA 'Exploring Options'

On 30 August, 2022, eight men, along with two others, were apprehended on undisclosed charges and subsequently placed in solitary confinement.

By 1 October, India’s Ambassador in Doha and Deputy Head of Mission had a meeting with the eight naval veterans.

On 3 October, the first consular access was granted. CEO of Dahra Global, Khamis al-Ajmi, also sought to secure the release of his officials but was himself detained. He remained in solitary confinement for two months before being granted bail.

In 2023:

1 March: The veterans' final bail plea was rejected.

25 March: Charges were officially filed against the eight men.

29 March: The trial, in accordance with Qatari law, commenced.

By 30 May, Dahra Global had ceased its operations in Doha, prompting the return of all former employees, primarily Indians, to their home country.

On 4 August, the arrested men received some relief as they were transferred from solitary confinement to a jail ward, where they were housed with their colleagues, two men per cell.

Finally, on 26 October, the court handed down the death penalty to all eight men.