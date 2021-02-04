Indian American Pritesh Gandhi Given Top US Homeland Security Job

Indian-American doctor Pritesh Gandhi has been appointed Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Homeland Security by US President Joe Biden.

In this role, Gandhi will serve as the principal adviser to the secretary of Department of Homeland Security, assistant secretary for the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office and the administrator of Federal Emergency Management Agency, a media release said, PTI reported.

He will work on causes such as border health, pandemic response, acts of terrorism natural and disasters caused by human impact.

Most recently, Gandhi served as the Associate Chief Medical Officer and Director of Adult Medicine at People’s Community Clinic, which is a government qualified health center in Austin, Texas providing care to over thousands of uninsured and medically under-resourced Central Texans.