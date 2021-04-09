Prince Philip Dies: European Aristocrat & Dedicated Royal Consort

The death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh marks the end of a chapter not just for the British royal family – but for European monarchy itself. Philip belonged to that cosmopolitan world of interrelated royals that had ruled Europe before the first world war that has been largely swept away by time, war or revolution.

Born on Corfu to the Greek-Danish Prince Andrew and the English-German Princess Alice of Battenberg, he might have lived as an obscure European prince had his family not been caught up in the revolutionary politics of the post-WWI era and banished from their homeland.

Philip remained bitter throughout his life that his Romanov relatives had been murdered by the Bolsheviks: In 1993, his DNA was used to identify their bodies.