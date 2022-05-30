Joe Biden Visits Texas Town After School Shooting, Crowd Chants 'Do Something'

Local authorities have seen mounting anger over the decision to allow the shooter to remain in the classroom for almost an hour with officers waiting in the hallway while children inside the classroom made panicked 911 calls.

The president and the First Lady wiped away tears as they laid white roses and payed respects at memorials dedicated to the victims of the horrific shooting.

"Do something," a crowd outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church chanted as Biden exited after attending mass, according to Reuters.

"We will," he answered.