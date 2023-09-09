After officially greeting world leaders and dignitaries for the first day of the G20 Summit in New Delhi's International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the leaders summit on Saturday, 9 September.

"India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of 'Sabka Sath' inside and outside of the country," PM Modi said in his address during the inaugural session of the leaders summit.