Plane With Over 300 Indians On Board Grounded in France Over 'Human Trafficking'

A Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indian passengers on board has been grounded in France over alleged "human trafficking", officials said on Friday, 22 December.

The plane, carrying passengers "likely to be victims of human trafficking", was grounded on Thursday following an anonymous tipoff, French authorities told news agency AFP.

The aircraft is said to have taken off from the United Arab Emirates.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.)