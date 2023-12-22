Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Plane With Over 300 Indians On Board Grounded in France Over 'Human Trafficking'

The plane was grounded on Thursday following an anonymous tipoff, French authorities said.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Plane With Over 300 Indians On Board Grounded in France Over 'Human Trafficking'
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indian passengers on board has been grounded in France over alleged "human trafficking", officials said on Friday, 22 December.

The plane, carrying passengers "likely to be victims of human trafficking", was grounded on Thursday following an anonymous tipoff, French authorities told news agency AFP.

The aircraft is said to have taken off from the United Arab Emirates.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  France   Human Trafficking 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×