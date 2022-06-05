ADVERTISEMENT
Three Dead, 11 Injured in a Mass Shooting Incident in Philadelphia
No arrests have been made yet but two weapons were recovered by the Philadelphia Police Department.
i
At least three people were killed and 11 others wounded in a mass shooting late Saturday night in United States' Philadelphia.
“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Police Inspector DF Pace told media.
No arrests have been made yet and the Philadelphia Police Department told media that two weapons were recovered. The condition of those wounded remain unknown, reported news agency Associated Press.
The authorities have asked people to avoid South Street area.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
