Texas School Shooting: Husband of Killed Teacher Passes Away 'Due to Grief'

Two days after 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in a horrific shooting incident at a school in the United States' Texas, the husband of one of the educators passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday, 26 May, as per reports.

Joe Garcia had lost his wife, 46-year-old Irma Garcia, on Tuesday, 24 May. A member of the family said that Joe died due to grief.

"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow (sic) to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy," a nephew of the couple wrote on Twitter.