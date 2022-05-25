Amritsar School Students Remember Victims of Uvalde, Texas, School Shootings
Saren School students chant prayers in Amritsar to honour the victims of school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Students at the Saren School in Amritsar, India, conducted a candlelit vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The vigil was held to stand in solidarity with the families of 19 children and two teachers who were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at the Robb ElementarySchool in Uvalde, a town 100 miles from San Antonio, Texas.
Sandeep Saren, the school principal, described the tragedy as a "heart-wrenching incident" that should never take place in a "place of study."
"Children go to school to study. Those third and fourth-graders who were the loved daughters and sons of parents who are devastated by the loss, is tragic."Sandeep Saren, Principal of Saren School, New Tehsilpura Amritsar.
The children at the school in the northern city of Amritsar stood with signs saying "Tribute" and candles chanting prayers in Sanskrit.
This case of gun violence at a school comes on the heels of a grocery store shooting that took place on May 14 when 10 elderly African-American members of the community in Buffalo, New York, were killed in what is now described as a "racist attack".
Just earlier this month, a group of churchgoers at a Taiwanese church in Southern California were attacked by a gunman during a lunch banquet. Five churchgoers of Asian origin were shot out of which one was killed in this shooting that took place on May 15.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.