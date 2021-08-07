9 People Injured in a Commuter Train Stabbing Incident in Tokyo

At least nine people were hurt in a stabbing incident on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday, 6 August, reported AFP citing the local media.

The suspect – in his 20s – had initially fled the scene but later turned himself in at a convenience store where he told the manager that he was the perpetrator of the attack.

The incident took place in the Setagaya ward on an evening train. A woman in her 20s has reportedly sustained serious back injuries.