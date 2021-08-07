9 People Injured in a Commuter Train Stabbing Incident in Tokyo
The suspect – in his 20s – had initially fled the scene but later turned himself in at a convenience store.
At least nine people were hurt in a stabbing incident on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday, 6 August, reported AFP citing the local media.
The suspect – in his 20s – had initially fled the scene but later turned himself in at a convenience store where he told the manager that he was the perpetrator of the attack.
The incident took place in the Setagaya ward on an evening train. A woman in her 20s has reportedly sustained serious back injuries.
The rail operator was alerted after the attack, bringing the train to a halt. A phone and a knife believed to be that of the attacker were found onboard.
Japan, which is currently hosting the Olympic games, has strict gun laws. However, violent crimes involving other weapons are occasionally reported in the country.
This incident in Tokyo happened several kilometres from the venue of the Olympic games.
(With inputs from AFP)
