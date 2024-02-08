Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: With Imran Khan in Jail, Voting in Closely Watched Polls Begins

Pakistan Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: Embattled by political, economic, and judicial crises over the course of the last few years, Pakistan began voting in its long-delayed general election on Thursday, 8 February.

Pakistan's 128 million registered voters will pick 266 representatives on forming the 16th Parliament in a first-past-the-post system. They will also vote to elect the legislatures of the country’s four provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Polling booths opened around 8am local time (8:30 am IST) and are expected to close at 5pm (5:30 pm IST).