Europe Reports Over One Million Coronavirus Cases: AFP

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Spain, with 172,541 cases and 18,056 deaths, Italy (162,488 and 21,067), France (143,303 and 15,729) and Germany (127,584 and 3,254) are the only European countries with more than 100,000 infections.

Britain, with 93,873 cases and 12,107 deaths, is the country that currently has highest daily number of new cases.

