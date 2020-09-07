China Says No Info on Missing Indians, Calls Arunachal South Tibet

Days after five people from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly abducted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday, 7 September, said he has “no details on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region,” reported Global Times.

Lijian further asserted that “China has never recognised so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," which is China's south Tibet region.”