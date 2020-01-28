Musharraf Conviction: Pak Court Says Trial in Absentia Not Justice

A Pakistani court has ruled that the concept of trial in absentia is against the golden principles of natural justice as well as Islamic justice as it issued a detailed judgment on self-exiled former President Pervez Musharraf's petition challenging his death sentence on charges of high treason.

A special court in Islamabad on 17 December last year handed down the death penalty to the 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, after six years of hearing the high-profile treason case against him.

His trial was declared as "unconstitutional" by the Lahore High Court through a short order on 13 January, leading to the annulment of the death sentence against the ex-Pakistan Army chief.