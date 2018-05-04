Margaret Thatcher: The Rise and Fall of Britain’s ‘Iron Lady’

The 2011 documentary The Lady’s Not for Turning – An Unauthorised Story on Margaret Thatcher traces the former prime minister’s journey from Parliament to prime ministership.

The 46-minute film begins with Thatcher’s first appearance outside 10 Downing Street after she won her first mandate in 1979. Quoting the prayer of St Francis, she says:

“Where there is discord, may we bring harmony;

Where there is error, may we bring truth;

Where there is doubt, may we bring faith;

And where there is despair, may we bring hope.”