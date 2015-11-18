Margaret Atwood: Author, Activist, Inventor Extraordinaire

(This story was first published on 18 November 2015 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Margaret Atwood’s birthday.)

The best way, the only way really, to talk about authors is to talk about their work – that magical mass of letters, words, and sentences they have birthed into existence. And Margaret Atwood has a truly admirable body of work behind her, ranging from poetry collections like Double Persephone (1961), The Door (2007) to non-fiction titles like Payback: Debt and the Shadow Side of Wealth (2008) to her celebrated speculative works of fiction like The Handmaid’s Tale (1985) and the Booker winning The Blind Assassin (2000). The frighteningly prolific Atwood also has TV scripts, libretti and comic strips to her name.