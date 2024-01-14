'Not Licensed to Bully Us': Maldives President Muizzu Amid India Row

After returning from his five-day visit to China, President Mohammed Muizzu on Saturday, 13 January, told reporters that Maldives might be a small country “but this doesn’t give them the license to bully us.”
This comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives over social media posts by the latter country’s ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In an apparent jibe at India, Muizzu said, "We aren't in anyone's backyard...This ocean does not belong to a specific country. This (Indian) Ocean also belongs to all countries situated in it," a Maldives-based online news portal reported.
Besides holding bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Muizzu’s China visit was marked by signing 20 agreements, an aid of $130 million to Maldives, and a joint statement which read:
"China firmly supports the Maldives in upholding its national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, respects and supports the Maldives' exploration of a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives."
'China Promises Aid For Redeveloping Male'
President Muizzu said that most of the $130 million aid will be spent on redevelopment projects in Male, the capital city. Before he became the President of Maldives in November last year, Muizzu was the Mayor of Male.
Meanwhile, his party suffered a setback in the Mayoral elections held in Male today, with opposition party Maldives Democratic Party (MDP)'s candidate Adam Azim taking the seat.
During Muizzu’s first state visit to China, which was marred by diplomatic tensions with India back home, the two countries also signed a $50 million agreement to develop an integrated tourism zone in Hulhumale. China also agreed to allow Maldives' national airline, Maldivian, to conduct domestic flight operations in the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)