'Not Licensed to Bully Us': Maldives President Muizzu Amid India Row

After returning from his five-day visit to China, President Mohammed Muizzu on Saturday, 13 January, told reporters that Maldives might be a small country “but this doesn’t give them the license to bully us.”

This comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives over social media posts by the latter country’s ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an apparent jibe at India, Muizzu said, "We aren't in anyone's backyard...This ocean does not belong to a specific country. This (Indian) Ocean also belongs to all countries situated in it," a Maldives-based online news portal reported.

Besides holding bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Muizzu’s China visit was marked by signing 20 agreements, an aid of $130 million to Maldives, and a joint statement which read: