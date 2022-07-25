At Least 2 Killed, 5 Injured in Los Angeles Park Shooting

Two people were killed and five injured on Monday, 25 July, in a shooting at a park in Los Angeles, United States, where an informal car show was ongoing, authorities said.

The attack took place at Los Angeles' Peck Park in the San Pedro community.

Seven people were taken to the hospital by paramedics and two of them – a man and woman – died from their injuries, a fire department spokesperson was reported as saying by Reuters.

The victims of the shooting, four men and three women, are aged between 23 and 54 years.

However, there is no information yet on what caused the incident.

Peck Park is a community centre in San Pedro and comprises a baseball field, skateboarding park, gym, and walking trails.

