Libya Violence: 11 Years After Gaddafi's Ouster, Who is Fighting Whom?

Scholars are divided on whether a partition of the country will lead to peace. On one hand, scholars like Federica Saini Fasanotti of Brookings argue that in Libya, "the real problem are Libyans, fraught with internal divisions, just like a century ago."

Years of civil war, she adds in her article, "is a clear symptom of a much larger disease: a national conflict rooted in local and atavistic fights. Gadhafi no doubt had many faults, but so do the Libyans. Libyans today have much in common with the tribes of one century ago, with both in constant struggle with each other for pastures and land dominance. Above all, the result is the same: Libyans are fighting each other at a local, regional, and national level."

On the other hand, others caution against seemingly simple solutions like partitioning the country to end the conflict, because, as Will O'Brien, writing for The Atlantic Council writes, "The timeline to achieve peace and stability after partitioning cannot be known."

He further argues that "partitioning Libya is a diplomatic band-aid that merely substitutes a border war for a civil war, degrades the legitimacy of international institutions, and prolongs the political and military conflict in Libya."

