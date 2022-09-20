'No Place for Divisive Ideology in Leicester': Hindus, Muslims Make Joint Appeal

Leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities in Leicester, England, on Tuesday, 20 September, jointly appealed for harmony in the wake of the violent clashes following an India-Pakistan cricket match.

The president of the city's ISKCON Temple, Pradyumna Das, accompanied by Muslim leaders, read out a joint statement outside a mosque in the city.

“Our message to anyone that sows disharmony between us is clear: we will not let you succeed. We ask all to respect the sanctity of religious places, both mosques and mandirs alike, whether provocation with loud music, flag bearing, derogatory chants, or physical attacks against the fabric of worship,” the statement said.