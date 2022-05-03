Leaked Draft Opinion Shows US SC Ready to Strike Down Roe v Wade: Report

In what seems like an extreme breach in protocol, the US Supreme Court has privately voted to strike down the landmark Roe V Wade decision that has guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly 50 years, according to a leaked draft opinion published on Monday, 2 May, by Politico.

According to Politico, the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito Jr states that a majority of the court voted to overturn Roe V Wade. The document labeled “Opinion of the Court” reads “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” and that “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

It is important to note that draft opinions often change by the time a decision from the court is announced but the leak is significant because early drafts of an opinion have never leaked before and the issue of abortion has been one of the most contentious topics in the United States.