Landmark Law in Australia Requires Tech Firms To Pay for News

The world-first law passed easily after the Australian government agreed to water down elements most fiercely opposed by the tech giants, in return for both agreeing to negotiate paid deals with local media, reported AFP.

The Australian government said that the law would ensure small media companies "are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public interest journalism in Australia".

It will pave the way for tech companies like Facebook and Google to pump millions of dollars into local media companies.

Google has already signed deals with many Australian media firms including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Nine Entertainment.

Facebook is in talks with Seven West and other firms too.

Earlier, Facebook had – in a giant pushback against the Australian legislation on monetising news content online – blocked out users and news organisations, among others, in Australia from sharing news and other links on their platform.