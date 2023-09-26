Video of ‘Coordinated’ Attack Against Nijjar Shows Multiple Gunmen: Report

While India and Canada continue their diplomatic back-and-forth around allegations of the former's involvement in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a report by The Washington Post stated that it has reviewed a video of Nijjar's killing.

The report said that the purported video shows a "coordinated attack" against Nijjar being carried out by at least six men outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara in Canada's British Columbia on 18 June.