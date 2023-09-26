Video of ‘Coordinated’ Attack Against Nijjar Shows Multiple Gunmen: Report

While India and Canada continue their diplomatic back-and-forth around allegations of the former's involvement in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a report by The Washington Post stated that it has reviewed a video of Nijjar's killing.
The report said that the purported video shows a "coordinated attack" against Nijjar being carried out by at least six men outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara in Canada's British Columbia on 18 June.
Sikh community members who live in proximity of the Gurudwara where the incident took place, reportedly told the US-based daily that attackers arrived in two vehicles and two men in hooded sweatshirts fired roughly "50 bullets," out of which "34 hit Nijjar."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on 19 September, had alleged the involvement of Indian government officials in the killing of Nijjar, who was allegedly involved in separatist activities.
Following Trudeau's comments, both Canada and India had expelled each other's top envoys from their respective countries. Later, India also suspended its visa services for Canadians.
The Killing
The Post says that in the purported video from gurdwara security cameras, Nijjar’s gray pickup truck was exiting a parking space when a white sedan appears and drives parallel to the truck. "As the vehicles approach the parking lot exit, the sedan pulls in front and brakes to block the truck."
Subsequently, two men emerged "from under a covered waiting area and move toward the truck. Each points a firearm at the driver’s seat.
"Two men in hooded sweatshirts emerge from under a covered waiting area and move toward the truck. Each points a firearm at the driver’s seat. The sedan exits the parking lot and drives out of view. Then the two men run in the same direction."
A volunteer at the gurdwara of which Nijjar was president, Bhupinderjit Singh was the first to arrive at the scene and discovered that Nijjar was not breathing, The Washington Post said, and added that he subsequently tried to chase the assailants with fellow volunteer Gurmeet Singh Toor, in a pickup truck.
Malkit Singh, also a member, tried to chase the gunmen on foot and was described as the "only witness to get a more distinct look at the gunmen." Singh described them as: "Wearing 'a Sikh get-up with hoodies pulled over small pughs (turbans) on their heads and masks over their bearded faces.”
Moreover, he said that one of the men was just over five feet tall with a heavy build set and struggling to run fast, while the other was about 4 inches taller and leaner.
“One of the [running] men pointed his pistol at me right before getting into the car...The smell of gunpowder in the air shocked me and reminded me how dangerous they were," Singh added.
'Shocking' Delays Following Killing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team of the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), according to The Washington Post, received the initial incident report at 8:27 PM local time.
As reported, witnesses observed a "shocking" delay of approximately 12-20 minutes before the police arrived at the scene, despite regular patrols in the area. Moreover, they claimed that a dispute, lasting nearly an hour between Surrey police and the RCMP regarding jurisdiction and leadership of the investigation, also led to further delays.
Despite nearly three months passing, no more than a description of the assailants as "two heavier set males" has been released regarding their identities. On 21 July, the police sought public assistance in identifying the gunmen, and on 16 August, Canadian authorities requested help in identifying the assailants' getaway car.
"My father requested increased police presence around the gurdwara for the safety of the entire community," said Balraj Singh Nijjar, the 21-year-old son of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He mentioned that the police promised to address it, but to his knowledge, no action was taken.
