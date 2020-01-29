Taranjit Sandhu Appointed as New US Envoy, Businesses Welcome Move

Indian-Americans, the US business and think tank communities have welcomed the appointment of career service diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu as India's new ambassador to the United States.

A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service Official, Sandhu has had two successful stints at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, the last one being as Deputy Ambassador from July 2013 to January 2017.

Sandhu, who is currently India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, is expected to take up the new assignment shortly.