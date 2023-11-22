US Foils Plot To Kill Khalistani Leader Pannun, Issues Warning to India: Report

“The threat to an American citizen on American soil is a challenge to America’s sovereignty, and I trust that the Biden administration is more than capable to handle any such challenge,” he further told the outlet.

On 20 November, India's National Investigation Agency had registered a case against Pannun and his banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for issuing video messages threatening people flying Air India.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the Sikhs for Justice chief was purportedly heard calling for a "global blockade" of the airport on November 4.

Pannun threatened the total shutdown of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on 19 November and asked Sikhs not to travel by Air India on the date as their "lives would be in danger".

He became active over the last few months in the backdrop of a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey on 18 June.