Julian Assange Extradition Case to Be Drawn out for Months

The complex extradition case designed to determine whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be sent to the US to face espionage charges will take longer than expected.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser agreed on Thursday to add a three-week session in May in addition to the five-day hearing already set for 24 February.

The judge said she was “unlikely to look favorably” on any further requests for delays in the long-awaited confrontation between Assange and US officials.