Jim Corbett: The Hunter, the Conservationist, the Legend

It’s not every day that the words hunter and conservationist are used in a sentence to refer to the same person, but that’s exactly who Edward James Corbett was. He was a man who used his hunting prowess for the good of both animals and humankind.

Born in Nainital on 25 July 1875, during the British Raj, Jim Corbett grew in close proximity to forests and would embark on excursions that helped him familiarise himself with many birds and animals. Because of this close-quarters interaction with wildlife, he became a good hunter and tracker.