INS Visakhapatnam Responds to Merchant Ship with Indian Crew After Houthi Attack

INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer positioned in the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress call from MV Marlin Luanda on Saturday, 27 January, as reported by the Indian Navy and news agency ANI.

"The vessel, carrying 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew members, sought urgent assistance," a Navy spokesperson said, according to ANI.

In quick response to the distress call, INS Visakhapatnam deployed its Ship's NBCD team equipped with firefighting apparatus to assist the crew in enhancing firefighting measures on the troubled MV.