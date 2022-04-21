Indians Prioritise Spending on Sustainable Products: Survey

Indians' spending behavior indicates that they prioritise spending on sustainable products and making contributions to local businesses, according to the American Express Trendex report.

A Morning Consult poll survey was conducted from 8 to 13 March 2022, among a national sample of 1,998 in the US, 1000 each in Japan, Australia, India, UK, and 999 travelers each in Mexico and Canada. The survey was conducted among those who have a household income of at least $70K and travel by flights, at least once a year. Overall, the total sample size of the study included 7,996 global adults.

The survey revealed that 87 percent of Indian respondents "always or often purchased sustainable products" and 97 percent were interested in allocating their hard earned money towards creating a positive impact on local communities and businesses.