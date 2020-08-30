India Pulls Out of Joint Military Exercise Involving China, Pak 

Amid a hostile situation on its borders with China and Pakistan, India on Saturday, 29 August, decided not to take part in a multilateral strategic command post exercise in Russia next month in which its two neighbours were also participating.

An Indian military contingent was to take part in "Kavkaz 2020" ("Caucasus 2020"), exercise next month where various countries, including China and Pakistan, were participants. However, New Delhi on Saturday decided it would not take part in the exercise.