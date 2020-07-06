China Stakes Claim to Land in Bhutan, Calls it Disputed Territory

Bhutan and China have held 24 rounds of talks between 1984 and 2016 to settle their border issue. The Hindustan Times report also states that ‘according to discussions in the Bhutanese parliament and other public records of these meetings, the discussions have only centred on disputes in the western and central sections of the boundary’.

Hindustan Times also spoke to people familiar with the developments, who on the condition of anonymity, said, “The two sides had said things had been narrowed down to the central and western sections and there was even talk of a package deal to settle the issue. If the Chinese position on the eastern section was legitimate, it should have been brought up earlier.”