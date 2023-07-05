India and Pakistan Clash Over Terrorism, Minorities at SCO Summit 2023

India and Pakistan exchanged verbal jabs without directly referencing each other during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtual meeting on Tuesday, 4 July.

During the summit, which was chaired by India this year, the neighbouring countries took digs at each other on terrorism and the treatment of minority communities.

Tuesday's virtual meeting was the first one since Uzbekistan passed on the SCO chairmanship baton to India for the first time last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the leaders at the summit, said, "Terrorism has become a major threat to regional and global peace. Dealing with this challenge requires decisive action. Regardless of its form or manifestation, we must unite in our fight against terrorism."