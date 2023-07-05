India and Pakistan Clash Over Terrorism, Minorities at SCO Summit 2023

India and Pakistan exchanged verbal jabs without directly referencing each other during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtual meeting on Tuesday, 4 July.
During the summit, which was chaired by India this year, the neighbouring countries took digs at each other on terrorism and the treatment of minority communities.
Tuesday's virtual meeting was the first one since Uzbekistan passed on the SCO chairmanship baton to India for the first time last year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the leaders at the summit, said, "Terrorism has become a major threat to regional and global peace. Dealing with this challenge requires decisive action. Regardless of its form or manifestation, we must unite in our fight against terrorism."
He further added, in a presumed reference to Pakistan, "Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and provide shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations. There should be no place for double standards on such serious matters."
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alleged minority persecution in India and said India should not use terrorism for "diplomatic point scoring".
The Pakistani Prime Minister further said, "There can be no justification for the killing of innocent people, regardless of the cause or pretext. Similarly, religious minorities should never be demonised in the pursuit of domestic political agendas."
