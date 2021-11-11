In a Bid to Cement Jinping's Grip on Power, Chinese Leaders Pass Key Resolution

In a significant effort to solidify Chinese President Xi Jinping's position in power, top Communist party leaders concluded a meeting and passed a key resolution on the country's past, Chinese media reported on Thursday, 11 November, AFP reported.

Ever since Monday, 8 November, the Chinese president has been heading a congregation of the Communist ruling party's high command in Beijing.

In only the third such declaration in the nation's history, 400 members of the powerful Central Committee passed a resolution on "Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party's Centennial Struggle", AFP reported.