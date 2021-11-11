In a Bid to Cement Jinping's Grip on Power, Chinese Leaders Pass Key Resolution
The resolution text calls for preserving "the correct view of party history".
In a significant effort to solidify Chinese President Xi Jinping's position in power, top Communist party leaders concluded a meeting and passed a key resolution on the country's past, Chinese media reported on Thursday, 11 November, AFP reported.
Ever since Monday, 8 November, the Chinese president has been heading a congregation of the Communist ruling party's high command in Beijing.
In only the third such declaration in the nation's history, 400 members of the powerful Central Committee passed a resolution on "Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party's Centennial Struggle", AFP reported.
As per China's official news agency Xinhua, the resolution calls for preserving "the correct view of party history".
Further, the agency wrote that the leaders have "written the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years".
According to experts, the resolution is pivotal in sustaining Jinping's status and cementing his 'vision for China', with pushing the role of other Chinese leaders to the rear.
The text states that the president's presence at the "heart" of the ruling party "is of decisive importance... to promote the historic process of the great renewal of the Chinese nation", AFP reported.
With Xi's widely expected third term in office to be granted to him at the 20th party congress next year, the leader will cement his status as China's most powerful leader after Mao.
(With inputs from AFP.)
