‘Humanity One Miscalculation Away From Nuclear Annihilation’: UN Chief Guterres

This comes amid US, Britain & France’s attempt to get Russia to stop “its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour."

The Quint
World


The United Nations’ secretary general, António Guterres, on Monday, 1 August, warned that humanity is just a misunderstanding away from “nuclear annihilation.”

He said in a tweet, “Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”

He added, “The Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is an opportunity to agree on the measures that will help avoid certain disaster.”

This comes amid the United States, United Kingdom, and France’s attempt to urge Russia to stop “its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour," AFP reported.

Speaking at the opening of a key nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference in New York, Guterres said that the world faced “a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the cold war.”

Citing Russia’s war with Ukraine and tensions on the Korean peninsula and in the Middle East, Guterres said he feared that crises that has had “nuclear undertones” so far could escalate.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
