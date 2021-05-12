Hindu Sect Accused of Trafficking Dalit Workers to Build US Temple

United States law enforcement agencies inspected a large Hindu temple in New Jersey on Tuesday, 11 May, after a new lawsuit brought to attention that the temple was being built by Dalit labourers from India who were lured to the US and forced to work long hours for a meagre wage of 1$ an hour.

The lawsuit accuses the leaders of a Hindu outfit known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) of human trafficking and wage law violations, reports The Associated Press (AP).

Federal agents from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Labor were at the site early Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the matter, reports The New York Times. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the present of agents on the ground but refused to divulge any details. Spokespersons for the other two departments declined to comment, the report added.